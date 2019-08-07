Video: Janhvi Kapoor and Namrata Purohit show off their belly dancing moves
Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram fan club shared a video of the actress and her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit belly dancing to the popular song Akh Ladd Jaave from LoveYatri. Check out the video!
Janhvi Kapoor loves keeping fit and it's not just going to the gym and working out that does it for her. The Dhadak actress loves dancing it out too, and in a latest video that has gone viral, she can be seen belly dancing with her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit on the popular song Akh Ladd Jaave from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's movie LoveYatri.
The fan club shared this video of the actress dancing on the song. Check it out!
Don't both the girls look awesome grooving to the song? Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a purple sports crop top with a pair of white gym slacks, while Namrata Purohit can be seen wearing black gym slacks with a maroon crop top. Both of them seem to have mastered their moves for the dance.
It was back in June that a video of Janhvi belly dancing solo was making the rounds on the internet. Shashank Khaitan, who directed Janhvi's first film Dhadak, had nominated the actress to show off her best dancing moves, and Janhvi had chosen to belly dance.
Looks like Janhvi Kapoor loves to belly dance and she sure knows how to do it right!
On the work front, Janhvi is currently working on a biopic titled Kargil Girl, based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first woman IAF officer. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
Besides these film projects, Janhvi will also share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2, the second instalment of the 2008 comedy-drama Dostana. In a recent interview, Janhvi said, "I'm just really excited to be a part of this film! Not just because of what it's trying to say but also because the story is just so much fun. I'm happy we're talking about this subject more and more in cinema and normalising it."
Janhvi Kapoor's belly dance moves are setting the internet on fire