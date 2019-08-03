See Video: Janhvi Kapoor prays for younger sister Khushi

bollywood

We are talking about a video uploaded by Sanjay Kapoor in which Khushi Kapoor displayed her unique style of watching films.

Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah jetted off to Chennai. The Kapoor clan were snapped at the Mumbai airport by the photographers. As always, the family kept giving us sneak peeks of their trip on their respective social media handles.

This time, we are talking about a video uploaded by Sanjay Kapoor which has left the internet laughing. In the video, Khushi displayed her unique style of watching films! Janhvi's younger sister was watching the movie on her mobile phone lying in her seat while her face is entirely covered. Sanjay captioned the funny video as, "Guess who? A very unique way to see a film, clue ....... one of my family members", to which Janhvi wrote, "Praying". Maheep Kapoor posted laughing emojis.

This isn't the first time Janhvi and Khushi have indulged in a fun banter. Recently, a video went viral on social media in which we can see Janhvi turning into a make-up artist for Khushi. In one video, the "Dhadak" actress says she did the eye make-up for Khushi. In another clip, Janhvi asks Khushi to show off her eye make-up, and an image shows Khushi flaunting her glittery eyes. Janhvi and Khushi are thick as thieves and have been there for each other after their mother Sridevi's sudden demise.

Khushi also opened up about her father when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue Season 3 with sister Janhvi Kapoor. Talking about her personal life, Khushi Kapoor shared what kind of trouble she ends up getting into Curfew! Where am I? Who am I with? Once my dad sent a message to my friend saying, 'Hey beta! Send a photo of you and Khushi'."

Although Khushi is yet to mark her Bollywood debut, Janhvi has already made her mark. She made her debut through Karan Johar's Dhadak, opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. She is currently working on a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first-ever woman IAF officer and will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Apart from the two, she will also share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the second instalment of the 2008 comedy-drama Dostana 2. In a recent interview, the Dhadak girl expressed her happiness to be a part of the film. She said, "I'm just really excited to be a part of this film! Not just because of what it's trying to say but also because the story is just so much fun. I'm happy we're talking about this subject more and more in cinema and normalising it."

