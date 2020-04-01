Video of doctors singing John Lennon's 'Imagine' strikes a chord with netizens

It is said that 'music has the power to calm in times of adversity', and amid the time when the world is reeling under the rising cases of coronavirus and many people dying from the pandemic, a doctor's rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine' is touching hearts online.

The viral video posted by Dr Elvis Francois, shows him singing a soulful rendition of the John Lennon classic with Dr William Robinson playing the piano and supporting him, while he sends a message of unity, hope, and courage to overcome the 'collective struggle that world is going through.

Francois writes in the caption for the video, that has received more than five million views on Facebook, "There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one."

"Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc.....Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain...the only way we will get through it is together, as one," he writes.

The video has received more than 210,000 likes and was shared over 436,000 times, with as many 35,466 users commenting how the song tugged into their heartstrings. One user said, "You're so talented. Thank you to you and everyone you work with. You're all heroes!" Another user said, "Oh beautiful soul you give us hope (sic)". A user said, "This song describes the true meaning of love."

