Video released of Japanese, Italian captives in Syria

international

SITE did not say which group was responsible for the videos. Jumpei is thought to have been abducted by the Al-Nusra Front, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, in 2015. The Italian hostage was kidnapped in Turkey in October 2016

Jumpei Yasuda and Alessandro Sandrini. Pics/AFP

A jihadist group has released videos of a Japanese journalist and an Italian man held captive in Syria in which they appeal for their release, US-based monitors said yesterday.

The two men — Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda and Italian national Alessandro Sandrini — appear in two separate videos that are nonetheless similar in their staging and were released by the SITE group, which tracks white supremacist and jihadist organisations.

SITE did not say which group was responsible for the videos. Jumpei is thought to have been abducted by the Al-Nusra Front, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, in 2015. The Italian hostage was kidnapped in Turkey in October 2016.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever