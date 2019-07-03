Video: Sushmita Sen swims like a mermaid, hugs boyfriend Rohman Shawl

bollywood

Sushmita Sen, who's in the happiest place in her personal life, recently shared a couple of videos of her taking a dip in the swimming pool along with beau Rohman Shawl and her daughter. Check it out!

Sushmita Sen. Pic/instagram.com/sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen, who has been dating model Rohman Shawl, frequently shares moments from her life with him on social media. Fans of the actress love the photos and videos she shares from her daily life, be it of her with her boyfriend, or with her daughters Alisah and Renee.

Sushmita, who's in the happiest place in her personal life, recently shared a couple of videos of her taking a dip in the swimming pool along with beau Rohman Shawl and her daughter Alisah. Check it out! She captioned the video: "Can you swim like a Mermaid Maa? If you show me how Alisah, i could definitely try!!! #waterbabies #mermaidswim #ustime #fun #love #family #home #dubai beautifully shot Renee shona & well carried my jaan @rohmanshawl #sharing #peace #memories #cherished I love you guys!!!"

Don't Sush and Alisah swim incredibly well? And that hug with Rohman had us melting! We sure hope to see the couple together forever.

Fans of the actress, too, couldn't get enough of their favourite 'mermaids' swimming. One of them commented, "Hahaha..good one..but Alisah does it better than u", another wrote, "As mothers we learn and grow everyday with our children. I love how you enjoy every moment with them. I have similar story in my home. My children challenge me, question me, make be better version of me everyday. Such moments are priceless!! Keep enjoying", while yet another said, "Woww omggg i love the swim shot with ur baby grl and damn your man is romantic!!!! Enjoy."

Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo seems to be going strong.

On the professional front, there are reports of the actress making her digital debut. She has previously starred in films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Filhaal..., Vaastu Shastra, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Zindaggi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi, and No Problem.

