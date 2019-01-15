Video: Sushmita Sen teaches beau Rohman Shawl how to say 'I Love You' in Bengali

bollywood

Sushmita Sen's latest video with her Kashmiri boyfriend, Rohman Shawl is nothing but adorable.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen's Instagram handle is all about love for family, loving thyself and the love of her life, Rohman Shawl. Sen keeps sharing photos and videos of her hardcore workout regime. Sometimes with her daughters Renee and Alisah. This time, the diva was caught teaching 'I Love You' to beau Rohman Shawl and we just can't get over it!

The former Miss Universe, who has never shied away from telling the world about her love life, shared a video in which she can be seen teaching some Bengali to her Kashmiri boyfriend.



Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47.

The 28-year-old model was heard teaching Sushmita these three magical words in Kashmiri. The video also features her dance teacher. Sushmita wrote, "I almost forgot to post this but I never forget to say it!!! love you guys!!! love begets love...say it more often & feel the vibe transform every single time!!!@pritam_shikhare @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly wish you love & a beautiful Monday!!! [sic]."

The duo met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending some time with Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo has never failed to impress fans.

Sushmita and Rohman definitely give love goals!

