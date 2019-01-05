Sushmita Sen's birthday post for boyfriend Rohman Shawl is full of love

bollywood

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen's ramp model beau Rohman Shawl turned 28 yesterday. Sush, 43, took to Instagram to share a workout video to showcase their compatibility along with some lovey-dovey photos. She wrote, "Happpyyyyy Birthday My Rooh!!! May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms & you always embrace it with both hands!! ’two souls as one’ What a beautiful year awaits!!! I love you!!! To your health & happiness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl [sic]"

The two, who met at a fashion show in Mumbai last year, have been inseparable ever since. Rohman also shared a video confessing his love to Sushmita. The model posted: "I love you Mine #ss [sic]"

