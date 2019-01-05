Sushmita Sen's birthday post for boyfriend Rohman Shawl is full of love
Life is poetry with you birthday boy. 'We' for victory. I love you (sic)." The two, who met at a fashion show in Mumbai last year, have been inseparable ever since
Sushmita Sen's ramp model beau Rohman Shawl turned 28 yesterday. Sush, 43, took to Instagram to share a workout video to showcase their compatibility along with some lovey-dovey photos. She wrote, "Happpyyyyy Birthday My Rooh!!! May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms & you always embrace it with both hands!! ’two souls as one’ What a beautiful year awaits!!! I love you!!! To your health & happiness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl [sic]"
The two, who met at a fashion show in Mumbai last year, have been inseparable ever since. Rohman also shared a video confessing his love to Sushmita. The model posted: "I love you Mine #ss [sic]"
