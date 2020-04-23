Video Woes: Kartik Aaryan takes down his 'Roti' video after social media backlash!

Sometimes, things that are done out of humour and harmlessness turn out to be unexpected for Bollywood celebrities. The recent example is Kartik Aaryan, who took to his Instagram account to share a video where he could be seen eating a Roti cooked by his sister. What followed was Aaryan grabbing her ponytail and swinging her around. This didn't go down very well with the netizens.

He was slammed for the video by a lot of people and was also called out for being misogynistic. Even singer Sona Mohapatra slammed him and called it a publicity stunt. And now, seeing the scathing reactions, the actor has taken the video down. Few other videos of him and his sister are still on his Instagram account where they both can be seen having fun. And Sona took to her Twitter account again to appreciate the actor for pulling down the video.

Have a look at her tweet right here:

I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve. — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 22, 2020

Also, he has been very active with his initiative called Koki Poochega, where he interacts with the survivors of the Coronavirus pandemic. On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in films like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and an action-drama with Om Raut in 3D!

