Kartik Aaryan gets slammed for his 'bad roti' video; Sona Mohapatra, Onir call it 'misogynistic'

Kartik Aaryan's social media post never misses chuckling the internet away, especially during the times of quarantine, as he shares funny videos on social media, many a time featuring his sister Kritika Tiwari. However, his last video attracted much criticism, so much so that the actor had to delete the post.

Shot at the comfort of their homes, Kartik Aaryan enacts the character of a guy who is seen punishing his sister Kritika Tiwari for making bad roti (a type of Indian bread). Unhappy with the rotis given to him, Aaryan in the "funny" video catches her by her pleated hair, spins her around and flings her from the terrace. He captioned the video: "No compromise on quality."

The video did not go out well with the netizens. The skit enacted by Kartik and Kritika was described as domestic violence by many. Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to write, "Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY. But then who are we taking to ... [sic]"

He further added, "He is very popular. like his long speech from the film. But unfortunately, misogyny is very often camouflaged as "entertainment" or " real love" [sic]"

Sona Mohapatra, "I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too? [sic]"

Sona Mohapatra, "I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too? [sic]"

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan, throughout the lockdown period, made distinctive efforts through social media, be it through his monologue or rapping, to raise awareness among the people about coronavirus and the importance to stay at home.

The effort made by the actor in his 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' inspired monologue, grabbed the attention of many, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After getting praise and a retweet for his first monologue video by PM Modi, the actor has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

But, Kartik, this one definitely wasn't entertaining!

