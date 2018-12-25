Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Anil Kapoor was the perfect choice for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

bollywood

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who worked with Anil Kapoor earlier in hit films such as 1942: A Love Story and Parinda, seems to be in awe of him as he finds Anil Kapoor as the perfect choice for his upcoming film

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

After working with actor Anil Kapoor in hit films such as 1942: A Love Story and Parinda, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has worked with him again in the upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, seems to be in awe of him as he finds Anil as the perfect choice for the film. For Chopra, however, the script matters more than the cast. He first works on the script and then hunts for actors for the particular roles in his films.

During the teaser launch of Ek Ladki... on Monday, Chopra, who is producing the film, said: "I did not write a story for Anil Kapoor, but he was a perfect choice. That is why I cast him. When I wrote '1942: A Love Story' or 'Parinda' I wrote the story first and then cast Anil because he was the right choice for the character that he played."

"My intention was not to write a story that revolves around the star Anil Kapoor. So, all the so-called stars must realise that the script comes first and then the star.

"Today, I am confident because we have worked on the story and then cast a fine actor like Anil, who with his acting skill took the story to the next level," said the National Award-winning director.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also features actors Raj Kummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

Has good script overpowered the star-power?

Chopra said: "Look, there is no fight between the script and the star. The fact is, it works when it is a perfect marriage of the two. It is never, one or the other. It is the togetherness of story and star."

The film is scheduled to release on February 1.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever