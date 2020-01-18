Vidya Balan set for some adventures in the jungles in her next film on tigress Avni

After the Shakuntala Devi biopic, Vidya Balan is said to have given her nod to a film, which deals with life in a jungle. She is said to be playing a forest range officer in the thriller inspired by the 2018 case of tigress Avni who was responsible for killing several people in the state's Yavatmal district. The actor loves challenging herself. Now, she is ready to don jungle fatigues.

Balan has been on a roll for the last three years and giving one hit after another. She starred in Tumhari Sulu in 2017, and this was followed by the blockbuster success of Mission Mangal in 2019, and the Shakuntala Devi biopic also seems to be like a winner!

And in case you've forgotten, she was on a roll a decade ago as well, when she had five consecutive hits in the form of Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, and Kahaani. It seems her winning streak is back at the ticket windows.

And that's not all, there are some reports that suggest that she will be teaming up with Katrina Kaif for a film that will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai but nothing about it has been confirmed yet, but we hope this film happens too!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates