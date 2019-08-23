Vidya Balan: Curly bob, South Indian face perfect for part

bollywood

Days after her get-up was leaked online, Vidya Balan opens up on her on-screen avatar as math wiz Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan

Even as she was inundated with biopic offers, the Shakuntala Devi biopic has been the only project to earn Vidya Balan's nod. Eager to give her own interpretation to the genius, the actor has begun the groundwork on the Anu Menon-directed venture. Only days ago, a picture of Balan in a brown cotton saree and a short bob did the rounds of the Internet, leading to chatter that she has begun her look test.



Shakuntala Devi

"I will get a bob to look the part. So the curly bob and my classic South Indian face is a good match for the part," smiles Balan, happy to have found another powerful role that does justice to her acting prowess. The film will tell the story of the Karnataka-born Devi who displayed a knack for arithmetic at an early age. Her mathematical proficiency earned her the nickname of 'Human Computer'.

Also read: Vidya Balan: Happy to use Akshay Kumar's stardom to my advantage



Balan at the look test

While math will understandably be an integral part of the narrative, the actor asserts that the film will peel away the layers to discover the woman behind the number cruncher. "I always liked math, but that isn't a pre-requisite here. What drew me to the subject was her magnetic personality and the life that she led. I am playing her from her early 20s till the fag end of her career," she explains.

Also read: Vidya Balan: I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates