Vidya Balan: Happy to use Akshay Kumar's stardom to my advantage

Vidya Balan and the rest of the cast of Mission Mangal are currently enjoying the success of their latest film. Touted to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opener, Vidya talks about how she's okay using the actor's stardom to her advantage.

Vidya Balan poses for the camera. Pic: instagram.com/balanvidya/

Mission Mangal, starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and others, has done exceptionally well at the box office. The movie has so far raked in Rs 97.56 crore at the box office. Touted to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opener, Vidya Balan in an interview with DNA shares how one has to be practical about it.

When asked her thoughts on the film being called Akshay Kumar's biggest opener, the actress told the publication, "That's because they still talk about the business of films in terms of the male actors. When people said the poster has Akshay's face so prominently — it's not fair because it's about the women — I said, 'I'm happy to use his stardom to my advantage'. You have to be practical about these things."

Vidya further said that if Akshay's stardom helps them get more people into the theatre, then why not? She further hoped that soon this will change, and people will talk about a film's business in terms of female actors.

Vidya Balan was also asked if a mainstream male actor was required in a film that featured five well-known actresses, and she told the publication, "It was not necessary but faayda hua (it was an advantage). Akshay's a huge superstar, so it makes the film accessible to that many more people. By putting his face prominently on the poster, it will bring more eyeballs. But, I'm saying someday, I hope my face is equally big or bigger (than the male star). Not just mine, but all the girls'."

Balan added that she always looks at the glass as half-full. She continued, "What's extremely heartening for me is the fact that in a film with Akshay Kumar, the roles (his and hers) are of equal importance. That itself is a step forward. Normally in any big hero's film, the female part is not so strong, but I have played such a prominent role, it gives me great satisfaction."

Mission Mangal has been doing great business at the box office. Trade expert Amod Mehra told mid-day that the weekend that has gone by proves that good films will find an audience, box-office clashes notwithstanding. "Mission Mangal has emerged a winner, with family audiences flocking to theatres to watch the film. Batla House's numbers have been encouraging, too. Both films should maintain a good pace throughout the week."

Trade-smith Girish Wankhede feels that holidays translate to better business at the box-office. "Both films have been able to exploit the holiday period. It clearly shows that two films can release on the same day and yet, do good business. With no big releases this week, it is going to be an added advantage."

