Mission Mangal and Batla House collect almost Rs 150 crore at box office

Box-office clash turns to cheer as Mission Mangal and Batla House collect almost Rs 150 crore over the first weekend

A still from Mission Mangal

As is the norm with two big-ticket projects clashing at the box office, there was a lot at stake with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House locking horns on Independence Day. In a happy turn of events, both movies have enjoyed a strong run over the weekend, thus collecting approximately Rs 150-crore at the box office. If Mission Mangal, at a collection of Rs 97.56 crore, gave Kumar his biggest opening weekend, Abraham's cop drama minted Rs 47.99 crore. It may be noted that while the Vidya Balan-fronted Mission Mangal released in 3,000 screens, the Nikkhil Advani-directed venture had almost half its screen count at 1,800.



Trade expert Amod Mehra says that the weekend gone by proves that good films will find an audience, box-office clashes notwithstanding. "Mission Mangal has emerged a winner, with family audiences flocking to theatres to watch the film. Batla House's numbers have been encouraging, too. Both the films should maintain a good pace through the week."

Trade-smith Girish Wankhede feels that holidays translate to better business at the box-office. "Both films have been able to exploit the holiday period. It clearly shows that two films can release on the same day and yet, do good business. With no big releases this week, it is going to be an added advantage."

Mission Mangal

Rs 97.56cr

Batla House

Rs 47.99cr

