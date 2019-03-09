Vidya Balan shares hard-hitting post on Instagram to celebrate Women's Day

bollywood

To mark International Women's Day, B-Town's female actors took to social media to celebrate womanhood

To mark International Women's Day, B-Town's female actors took to social media to celebrate womanhood. While Sonam K Ahuja wondered why there is a need to have Women's Day, and Katrina Kaif wrote an ode to the best woman (mother Suzanne Turquotte) in her life, Vidya Balan's post stood out.

Vidya Balan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The actor, who has been fat shamed, shared a portrait of a woman (top above), which screamed, 'I don't care'. Vids told women to embrace themselves. "It's time to love yourself body, mind and soul... just the way you are.

Let's not wait to become thinner or smarter or hotter or cooler or more successful or anything that you are not already... there's no need to become the best version of yourself. You are the best you can be today (sic)." Tomorrow is another day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates