Vidya Balan shares hard-hitting post on Instagram to celebrate Women's Day
To mark International Women's Day, B-Town's female actors took to social media to celebrate womanhood
To mark International Women's Day, B-Town's female actors took to social media to celebrate womanhood. While Sonam K Ahuja wondered why there is a need to have Women's Day, and Katrina Kaif wrote an ode to the best woman (mother Suzanne Turquotte) in her life, Vidya Balan's post stood out.
Vidya Balan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
The actor, who has been fat shamed, shared a portrait of a woman (top above), which screamed, 'I don't care'. Vids told women to embrace themselves. "It's time to love yourself body, mind and soul... just the way you are.
View this post on Instagram
#HappyWomensDay to me and to you ...and to us all ðÂÂÂ! #ItsTime to #EmbraceYourself ðÂ¤Â .... starting today if you’ve never done it before... #ItsTime to love yourself body,mind & soul.. just the way you are! Lets Not wait to become thinner or fairer or smarter or hotter or cooler or richer or more successful or anything that you are not already...before you can #LOVE yourself. #ItsTime to say goodbye to every judgement that makes you feel lesser and #ItsTime to say #YouCanLeaveNow to the inner critic who says #ImAmNotGoodEnough . #ItsTime to know that there’s no need to become the best version of yourself.You are the best you can be today...and 2mrw is another day...so you will be the best you can be 2mrw too.Best Not in comparison to anyone else.Just #TheBestYou...cuz how can there be a Best in a world of individuals !?? ðÂÂÂ. This picture inspired me to write this post so thank you @glowinggoddessgetaway ðÂÂÂ. If you agree with me and feel like you want to share something ,please use the #ItsTime and tag me ðÂÂÂ. Here’s to #SelfLove today & everyday ♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â.....!!
Let's not wait to become thinner or smarter or hotter or cooler or more successful or anything that you are not already... there's no need to become the best version of yourself. You are the best you can be today (sic)." Tomorrow is another day.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
When Vidya Balan got pregnant during college days!