Vidyut Jammwal: Actor from non-filmy background will survive if he delivers Rs 100 crore hit
Coming forth with the third edition of his debut film Commando, Vidyut Jammwal on battling critics who said Bollywood doesn't open its arms to outsiders.
Seven years after he made his Bollywood debut with Commando, Vidyut Jammwal is back with the third edition of the actioner. The franchise has given him a free hand to put his athletic prowess on display. "People told me that models cannot act, and an actor from a non-filmy background will only survive if he delivers a Rs 100 crore hit. I have proved them wrong. When I did the first movie, I didn't think that we'd come out with another. Now, I feel that this franchise will not stop," says the actor, arguing that regardless of the box-office figures it earns, it continues to "inspire" people. "Till the time it [the film] keeps inspiring people, I will keep making Commando."
Even on a restricted budget, Jammwal says the team has attempted to outshine past editions. "It's a high risk job and hence, things are perfectly calculated before rolling. I do not go overboard when I spar with my opponent."
