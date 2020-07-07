Vidyut Jammwal on Dil Bechara: Make this the highest watched movie ever!

Vidyut Jammwal is among several industry colleagues who are promoting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara on his behalf. On Monday, July 6, soon after the trailer of Dil Bechara was released, Vidyut shared a link to it on Twitter. The actor also posted a video urging his fans to make Sushant's last release the highest-watched film ever.

"This message is for all the Jammwalians. I just want you to know that I love you and thank you for everything. I am very proud of you. Today the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara will be releasing on the Disney+Hotstar multiplex. I want you all to watch this movie and we should make sure that this is the highest watched movie ever!" Vidyut says in the video.

Dil Bechara is Sushant's last film, releasing digitally on July 24. However, fans of the late actor are not happy with the development and they have been requesting on social media for a theatrical release.

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film stars newcomer actress Sanjana Sanghi in the female lead and has Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. The film is a remake on the 2014 Hollywood hit "The Fault In Our Stars", which was based on John Green's 2012 bestseller novel of the same name.

