Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang dies at 61

Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang had been in power since April 2, 2016, after being nominated by his predecessor Truong Tan Sang and elected to the post by the National Assembly of Vietnam

In this file photo taken November 12, 2017, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang speaks during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. - Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang dies on September 21 at the age of 61 after a prologued illness, state run media reported

Hanoi: Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang passed away on Friday in Hanoi due to serious illness. The 61-year-old died at 10:05 am (local time) at the military hospital, reported Vietnam News Agency.

Prior to this, he had served as Vietnam¿s Minister of Public Security and Vice Head of the Committee on HIV/AIDS Prevention.