Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang dies at 61
Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang had been in power since April 2, 2016, after being nominated by his predecessor Truong Tan Sang and elected to the post by the National Assembly of Vietnam
Hanoi: Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang passed away on Friday in Hanoi due to serious illness. The 61-year-old died at 10:05 am (local time) at the military hospital, reported Vietnam News Agency.
Quang had been in power since April 2, 2016, after being nominated by his predecessor Truong Tan Sang and elected to the post by the National Assembly of Vietnam.
Prior to this, he had served as Vietnam¿s Minister of Public Security and Vice Head of the Committee on HIV/AIDS Prevention.
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Angry commuters tear out window from Madgaon-Mumbai AC train