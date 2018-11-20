Vijay Amritraj meets Tom Hanks in LA

tennis

India's tennis great Vijay Amritraj met Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in Los Angeles on Sunday. He posted this picture with wife Shyamala and Hanks on Instagram yesterday and wrote:

India's tennis great Vijay Amritraj met Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in Los Angeles on Sunday. He posted this picture with wife Shyamala and Hanks on Instagram yesterday and wrote: "Shyamala n I had a wonderful evening sharing stories with the amazing Tom Hanks n his lovely wife Rita Wilson. From Forest Gump to Philadelphia he won Oscars for both n was nominated for Apollo 13. What a great actor n super nice person."

