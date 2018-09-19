Vijay bags bronze in Junior Wrestling World C'ships

other-sports

Rep pic

Indian wrestler Vijay bagged the bronze medal in the 55kg greco-roman category after defeating Cihat Ahmet Liman of Turkey 16-8 in the Junior World Championships in Trnava, Slovakia, on Tuesday.

It was a victory by fall. He beat Kim Doohoon of Korea 3-1 in the quarterfinal but lost to Armenia's Tigran Minasyan 10-0 in the semifinal. In the 60kg greco-roman style, another Indian wrestler, whose name is also Vijay, reached the final with a win over Ali Reza Ayat Ollah Nejati of Iran.

He will take on Turkey's Kerem Kamal in the gold medal match. Asian champion Sajan Bhanwal also advanced into the finals of 77kg greco-roman with a 4-1 win over Dmytro Gardubei of Ukraine.

