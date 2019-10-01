Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Porel claims 6 for Bengal

Mogadishu: India A speedster Ishan Porel bowled brilliantly to grab six-wickets while Shreevats Goswami made an unbeaten 86 to guide Bengal to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in a Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy match here on Monday. Porel (6/34) came up with a devastating opening spell that sent Jammu and Kashmir reeling as they were skittled out for 169 in 48.2 overs. Besides Porel, senior pacer Ashok Dinda (2/27) was also among wickets.

Ram Dayal top-scored for Jammu and Kashmir with a 94-ball 57, while wicket-keeper Fazil Rashid made 43. Four Jammu and Kashmir batsmen failed to open their accounts as Bengal bowlers ruled the roost from the onset. Chasing the modest score, left-handed Goswami struck 10 boundaries and one six during his 80-ball knock and together with Abhimanyu Easwaran (51) stitched 118 runs for the opening stand as Bengal comfortably rode home, reaching 175 for two in 28 overs. Former captain Manoj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 27.

Meanwhile in another Group C match here, Madhya Pradesh defeated Bihar by seven wickets. Sent into bat, Madhya Pradesh first bowled out Bihar for 137 in 40.4 overs and then chased down the target in 27.4 overs for the loss of three wickets. In another Group C encounter, Gujarat beat Tripura by a comfortable 101-run margin. Gujarat rode on Bhargav Merai's 125-run knock to post a challenging 305 all out, a target which proved to be a tall task for Tripura as they could only muster 204 for eight in their 50 overs.

Brief Scores:

Jammu and Kashmir: 169 all out in 48.2 overs (Ram Dayal 57; Ishan Porel 6/34) lost to Bengal: 175 for 2 in 28 overs (Sreevats Goswami 86, Abhimanyu Easwaran 51; Ram Dayal 2/40) by eight wickets.

Bihar: 137 all out in 40.4 overs (Shasheem Rathour 25; Gaurav Yadav 3/41) lost to Madhya Pradesh: 138 for 3 in 27.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 48, Mukul Raghav 46; Vivek Kumar 1/25) by seven wickets.

Gujarat: 305 all out in 50 overs (Bhargav Merai 125, Manprit Juneja 50; Ajoy Sarkar 3/68) won by 101 runs against Tripura: 204 for 8 in 50 overs (Milind Kumar 103 not out, Tanmay Mishra 62; Chintan Gaja 2/17).

