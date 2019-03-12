Vijay Varma: Kids distinguished right from wrong

bollywood

Vijay Varma on how children of city-based NGO responded to his questionable character in Gully Boy following a special screening for them

Vijay Varma with Ranveer Singh in the film

Having been associated with a city-based NGO for a while, Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma organised a special screening of his film after learning that the children of the NGO hoped to watch it.

Varma, who played the role of Ranveer Singh's friend in Zoya Akhtar's rap drama, tells mid-day, "I've known Anubha [Sharma, CEO, Angel Xpress Foundation] for eight years. She was thrilled to show the film to the children of the NGO. I held a screening, and watched the film with them. The movie is about nurturing a dream and fighting against all odds to realise it. It is about slum residents, who are devoid of privileges.



With the kids of the NGO

If a film can further the dreams of [children], why not screen it? It was a joyous and inspiring experience," said Varma, who also shared experiences of his journey to making it in Bollywood, with them.

"I spoke about how relentlessly I've pursued my dream of becoming an actor. Now, I have my own house in the city. These kids have big dreams too; some want to be businessmen; others, scientists." Apart from being an instrument that could serve as motivation for the children, the film, Varma says, is also a teaching tool. The children, he argues, learnt from his character, Moeen, who turned to illegal means to earn money in testing times, and eventually landed in trouble.

"It's hard to justify my character. I wanted the kids to see why they should never do anything immoral. They could decipher what was right and wrong, when watching the film."

