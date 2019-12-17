Vijay Varma shares an interesting anecdote on how he got on board for Gully Boy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Gully Boy might have released earlier this year, but it is still the best Bollywood film made on the underground rap world made till that. One character that was integral to the storyline was that of Moeen, played flawlessly by actor Vijay Varma. Though it was described as a supporting role, the way the versatile actor translated the role on screen, made him one of the strengths of the film.

Talking about how he got on board for this Zoya Akhtar directorial, Vijay says, "I had gone for reading the script and I opened the script. I knew I was playing a supporting part but the script started with 'Moeen Walks, Moeen says this, Moeen does that' and on the first page, I was sold. It's so beautifully written."

Interestingly, Gully Boy has now reached international platform, with the film being chosen as India's official entry for the Academy Awards. The powerhouse performer that he is, Vijay also reveals that had a long standing desire to work with Zoya Akhtar.

"I wanted to be a part of Zoya Akhtar movie, & Gully Boy happened at the right time. The energy of the Gully Gang was something totally out of the world, I'm glad I got to be a part of it. I have been a huge admirer of Ranveer's work from Lootera. So it was a great opportunity for me and I jumped on it. I consider myself lucky that after this, I again got a chance to work with her in Ghost Stories. I can keep working with her forever because she is just such an amazing filmmaker" he says

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates