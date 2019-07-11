Vijay Verma turns narrator for Super 30

bollywood

Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma turns narrator and Super 30 graduate in Hrithik Roshan-starrer that releases tomorrow

Vijay Verma. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A month after Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma revealed he would play a cameo in Super 30, mid-day has it that the actor is set to narrate the goings-on in the Hrithik Roshan starrer. A source tells mid-day, "The film is said to begin with Vijay on stage, narrating to the audience, the film's story. He is one of the students of the protagonist [inspired by] Anand Kumar's Super 30 batch. He will also be heard throughout the film as he narrates the developments. The story commences with him talking about his mentor who helped him crack the IIT exam."

The Roshan starrer is slated to hit screens tomorrow and is inspired by the life of mathematician Kumar. Varma, who earned appreciation for his act in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, will also be seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and Shaailesh R Singh's Hurdang, along with Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Kaushal.

