Vikas Khanna to celebrate Baisakhi on 'Patiala Babes'

Updated: Mar 30, 2019, 13:57 IST | IANS

"The makers of 'Patiala Babes' are narrating a beautiful story of Babes and Mini. I am doing a cameo role. I will be playing myself," Vikas Khanna said in a statement

Vikas Khanna to celebrate Baisakhi on 'Patiala Babes'
Vikas Khanna

Popular chef Vikas Khanna will make a special appearance during Baisakhi celebration on the fiction show "Patiala Babes". The show is based on the relationship between a mother and her daughter.

Soon, the story will take an interesting turn by showcasing how a homemaker turns entrepreneur. Khanna will be seen in the show motivating Babita (actress Paridhi Sharma) and talking about women empowerment, read a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

"The makers of 'Patiala Babes' are narrating a beautiful story of Babes and Mini. I am doing a cameo role. I will be playing myself," Khanna said in a statement.

"We will be celebrating Baisakhi on the show where I will be coming to encourage Babes to take the next big step in her life. TV has been a very important part of my life and I am happy to return," added the former judge of "MasterChef India".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

vikas khannatelevision news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Aamir Khan shares important tips on Weight loss and Diet

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK