Vikas Verma to play a cruel warrior in Porus

The handsome and good looking actor Vikas Verma who is better known for his stints in Bollywood will soon be seen in Sony Entertainment Television's magnum opus show Porus. The actor will be playing the fiercely ambitious and powerful warrior Seleucus Nicator.

Seleucus was one of the most trusted generals of Alexander. He was a ruthless warrior known for his political conspiracies and strategic warfare in his conquests. Vikas who has played negative characters with flamboyance and charm is excited to play this negative character which is a dramatic and authoritative character.'

When asked Vikas Verma shares, "I was playing historical characters long back in the year 2009 but this time I am very much excited for this character. Seleucus Nicator is a ruthless warrior who is ambitious, sharp, powerful and cruel as well. He is a very stubborn leader who wants to win India.His use of political conspiracies and strategic warfare is mindblowing and I am really excited to play this part.'"

When asked what are his preparations for the character Vikas shares, "I am a mimicry artist and this time I am going to play with my voice. I am going to modify my dialogues into a slow and husky voice, kind of similar to Amitabh Bachchanji in Sarkar Raj. In other negative characters I have to play myself but this time it is going to be different."

