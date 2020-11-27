Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda begin shoot for 14 Phere

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie 14 Phere, production house Zee Studios announced. Devanshu Singh of "Chintu Ka Birthday" fame will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani.

The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow. "Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh.

A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!" a tweet on the banner's official Twitter handle read. Billed as a social-comedy, "14 Phere" is a family entertainer, the director said.

"A contemporary social comedy with elements of romance, comedy of errors, lots of emotions, adventures-misadventures and celebrations. It's full of surprises," Singh said in a statement. He said he is thrilled to be working with talented artistes like Massey and Kharbanda. The film is slated to be released on July 9, 2021.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever