Vikrant Massey on Chhapaak: Meghna wanted me to have a paunch

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vikrant Massey has lived what many may consider the Utopian life while shooting for his upcoming film, Chhapaak — the actor romanced Deepika Padukone on screen and gorged on eight gulab jamuns a day. "Meghna [Gulzar, director] wanted me on board. But the only apprehension she had was whether I would be able to put on 11 kilos in two-and-a-half months. I was lean whereas Alok [Dixit, Laxmi Agarwal's partner] is a bigger guy," explains Massey, who counts the drama among his most defining projects.

Standing lithe at 64 kilos, the actor had the arduous task of reaching a body weight of 75 kilos before the project went on floors. "Meghna didn't want me to bulk up. I needed to have a paunch like a regular man. So, I started an unhealthy diet of samosas and junk food. Every two-and-a-half hours, I had to eat something, even when I wasn't hungry. When I first saw myself with a paunch, I felt good. Meghnaji was relieved that the pairing looked more authentic." For Massey, the final word of appreciation came from Dixit. "Alok said, 'You make me look handsome.'"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates