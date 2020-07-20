Model Viktoria Odintcova reveals she dated Lewis Hamilton after he split with Nicole Scherzinger

Russian model Viktoria Odintcova, 26, claimed that she was in a romantic relationship with Brit Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, 35, after he split from pop star Nicole Scherzinger.

Viktoria also revealed that she and the six-time F1 world champion are just friends now.

"We had different types of relationships. At a certain period of time it was romantic. He was courting me. But then, this relationship evolved into friendship. I live in Russia and he lives abroad. We just became friends who can message each other and send holiday greetings," Viktoria was quoted as saying by rt.com.

Viktoria, a TV host with 5.1 million Instagram followers, said she met the Mercedes driver in Barcelona four years ago. The Russian beauty said she started exchanging messages with Lewis on social media and now they share a platonic relationship.

Talking about their friendship, Viktoria said: "It was after Nicole [Scherzinger]. We met in Barcelona three or four years ago. We have been on good terms since then; he's my friend. We don't have any romantic [relationship]. We can call each other asking, 'how are you doing?' That's it."

