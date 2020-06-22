Vinay Singh of TopShotLife collaborating with singer Nitin Kumar for 'Cute Smile'

After a huge success of TopShotLife's first music video, Vinay Singh, the CEO and Founder of TopShotLife, is coming up with the next single with a known name in Indian music industry- Nitin Kumar.

Vinay Singh, an emerging name in the music industry, established TopShotLife Record Label with a vision to sign upcoming talent and provide them with the resources and collaborations to help release their music globally. TopShotLife brand is a collection of the tools and resources artists need to become major players in their respective fields; ranging from video production, collaborations, digital marketing and content strategy. Vinay strongly believes that hard work and perseverance of real talent should never go unnoticed and should achieve the greatest success. Vinay Singh's workmanship as a Label producer became evident after the success of his first music video- 'Nightmare-by Vamsi Kalakuntala' which has over 1.5 M views within just 2 weeks. As music and entertainment enthusiast, Vinay Singh believes in delivering unique and diverse content to the audience. While 'Nightmare' was a Telugu Pop track, Vinay Singh's future collaborations aim to bring variety of Indian genres of music.

One such collaboration is with Indian singer and musician Nitin Kumar. Nitin started his career in singing at a very early age. Being very religious at heart, he started singing bhajans with his father at the age of 5. With dedication to singing and music practice, he achieved runner-up position on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2011 at a young age of 14. In 2018, he was one of the top 5 finalist on one of the biggest reality TV show singing competition- Indian Idol season 10. His soulful voice won hearts of millions. Nitin Kumar gained popularity and fame in Indian music industry in a short period of time. Some of his well-known previous tracks include 'Nazaare', 'Beete Nahin Rehna' and 'Tere Naal Bitae'. The collaboration with TopShotLife will take Nitin Kumar's fame at a global level, with the new Punjabi single 'Cute Smile'. The heart-touching voice of Nitin Kumar in the track 'Cute Smile' will be accompanied by lyrics written by Karan Kumar and music composed by Arjun Bhargav.

TopShotLife ensures artist development and global success with the strategic planning, diligence and non-stop efforts of Vinay Singh and his team. TopShotLife team is a group of like-minded people passionate about artist development and boosting the entertainment industry; which includes Neha Tandon (Creative Director-PR & marketing) and Manish Shirsikar (VP of Sales and Operations). The team is ready to release 'Cute Smile' music video in next few weeks and the world is waiting in anticipation for the amazing voice of Nitin Kumar with the prime production by TopShotLife.

