Vinay Singh of TopShotLife ties up with Talentissm to launch Nitin Kumar's new song 'Cute Smile'

"Nothing is impossible- it might sound too ideal, but if you possess an indomitable spirit and a never-say-die attitude, you can achieve the world" well said by Vinay Singh of TopShotLife.

Vinay Singh, an emerging name in the music industry, established TopShotLife Record Label with a vision to sign upcoming talent and provide them with the resources and collaborations to help release their music globally. TopShotLife brand is a collection of the tools and resources artists need to become major players in their respective fields; ranging from video production, collaborations, digital marketing and content strategy. Vinay strongly believes that hard work and perseverance of real talent should never go unnoticed and should achieve the greatest success. Vinay Singh’s workmanship as a Label producer became evident after the success of his first music video- ‘Nightmare-by Vamsi Kalakuntala’ which has over 1.5 million views within just 2 weeks. As music and entertainment enthusiast, Vinay Singh believes in delivering unique and diverse content to the audience. While ‘Nightmare’ was a Telugu Pop track, Vinay Singh’s future collaborations aim to bring variety of Indian genres of music.

In this fast-growing and challenging global music industry, collaborations with highly passionate people with expertise in the field is crucial. Vinay Singh of TopShotLife has formed one such alliance with Talentissm. Talentissm is a new venture which came into existence with the help and support of like-minded people. Talentissm is a sister concern of DCEC Celebrity Management company, which has an extensive experience in managing celebrities and singers with a well-established portfolio of 15 years. Now Talentissm will be purely concentrating on nurturing new talents and introducing them to the masses with the help of TopShotLife. The association of Talentissm with TopShotLife would be a long term one wherein people will experience the blend of new talents and real entertainment keeping in mind the ongoing trend of the music industry

Vinay Singh and Talentissm's first project together are in collaboration with Indian singer and musician Nitin Kumar. Nitin started his career in singing at a very early age. Being very religious at heart, he started singing bhajans with his father at the age of 5. With a dedication to singing and music practice, he achieved runner-up position on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2011 at a young age of 14. In 2018, he was one of the top 5 finalists on one of the biggest reality TV show singing competition- Indian Idol season 10. His soulful voice won the hearts of millions. Nitin Kumar gained popularity and fame in the Indian music industry in a short period of time. Some of his well-known previous tracks include ‘Nazaare’, ‘Beete Nahin Rehna’ and ‘Tere Naal Bitae’. The collaboration with TopShotLife will take Nitin Kumar’s fame at a global level, with the new Punjabi single ‘Cute Smile’. The heart-touching voice of Nitin Kumar in the track ‘Cute Smile’ will be accompanied by lyrics written by Karan Kumar and music composed by Arjun Bhargav.

TopShotLife ensures artist development and global success with the strategic planning, diligence and non-stop efforts of Vinay Singh and his team. TopShotLife team is a group of highly motivated people focused on artist development and boosting the entertainment industry; which includes Manish Shirsikar (VP of Sales and Operations) and Neha Tandon (Creative Director-PR & marketing). The team is ready to release ‘Cute Smile’ music video in next few weeks and the world is waiting in anticipation for the amazing voice of Nitin Kumar with the prime production by TopShotLife.

