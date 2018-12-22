Vindu Dara Singh excited about comic book on his late father Dara Singh

bollywood

The series based on Dara Singh will be launched at the Mumbai Comic Con 2018 on Saturday

Vindu Dara Singh

Actor Vindu Dara Singh says comic book "Epic Journey of the Great Dara Singh" will present the late wrestler, actor and his father Dara Singh as the real life superhero.

The series will be launched at the Mumbai Comic Con 2018 on Saturday. "The book will present my father Dara Singh as the real life superhero, who was a world wrestling champion and an inspiration to everyone," Vindu, who helmed the project, said in a statement.

"Right from his brand of raw, overpowering aggression inside the wrestling ring to his discipline and humility outside it, the aim is to present the lesser known side of the Rustom-e-Hind to the world," he added.

The biographical comic book will focus on some of the lesser known facts about his childhood, his first stint in "pehlwani" and later years. The brain behind the comic book is graphic artist George Emmanual along with Calib on the creative side while Mahrukh Mirza has written the story and dialogues.

