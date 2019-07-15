Search

Vinesh Phogat victorious at Yasar Dogu event

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 09:37 IST | PTI

Vinesh's was the third gold in the women's competition for India after Seema (50kg) and Manju (59kg) triumphed in their respective categories

Vinesh Phogat victorious at Yasar Dogu event
India's Vinesh Phogat (right) after her win in Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul: India grappler Vinesh Phogat won her second consecutive gold in 53kg, winning the Yasar Dogu International with a commanding victory over Russia's Ekaterina Poleshchuk here.

The top Indian woman wrestler, who stood atop the podium at Grand Prix of Spain last week, beat her Russian opponent 9-5 in the final of the UWW ranking series tournament.

Vinesh's was the third gold in the women's competition for India after Seema (50kg) and Manju (59kg) triumphed in their respective categories.

On her way to the gold medal bout, Vinesh was in such dominant form that she won two of her three bouts via Technical Superiority.

Meanwhile, Divya Kakran (68kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), and Sakshi Malik, all failed to reach their respective medal rounds.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

wrestlingsports newsspanish grand prix

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma cried during semifinal. Here's why

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK