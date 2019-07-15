Vinesh Phogat victorious at Yasar Dogu event

other-sports

India's Vinesh Phogat (right) after her win in Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul: India grappler Vinesh Phogat won her second consecutive gold in 53kg, winning the Yasar Dogu International with a commanding victory over Russia's Ekaterina Poleshchuk here.

The top Indian woman wrestler, who stood atop the podium at Grand Prix of Spain last week, beat her Russian opponent 9-5 in the final of the UWW ranking series tournament.

Vinesh's was the third gold in the women's competition for India after Seema (50kg) and Manju (59kg) triumphed in their respective categories.

On her way to the gold medal bout, Vinesh was in such dominant form that she won two of her three bouts via Technical Superiority.

Meanwhile, Divya Kakran (68kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), and Sakshi Malik, all failed to reach their respective medal rounds.

