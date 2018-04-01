Education Minister Vinod Tawde: False propaganda over closure of schools in Maharashtra

A few months ago, the government decided to close down over 1,300 zila parishad (ZP)-run schools owing to the reduced number of students and poor education standards



Vinod Tawde. File pic

A "false propaganda" is being carried out in Maharashtra over the closure of 1,300 schools with low enrollment in the state, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said today. A few months ago, the government decided to close down over 1,300 zila parishad (ZP)-run schools owing to the reduced number of students and poor education standards.

The move drew criticism from various quarters. Defending the decision, Tawde said some of these schools had just a couple of students and it was not viable for the government to run them. Students from these schools are being adjusted in nearly schools, the minister said, adding a "false propaganda" is being carried over the issue. Some political leaders with vested interest made a "hue and cry out" over the issue and are misleading people, he said. "The fact is we have adjusted students from these schools in other schools and ensured they don't suffer." It may be noted that NCP leaders like Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule had criticised the decison to shut down these schools, saying the move will hit students from disadvantaged sections of the society.

Tawde was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a day-long meet of the management of libraries in the state. Speaking at the meet, Tawde said the government has decided to hold exams for recruitment of teachers in all schools in the state, including those run by private bodies. Only deserving candidates will be considered for appointment, he said, adding the new system has been introduced from this year. This will check "all kinds of misdeeds" currently being carried out by some educational institutions, the minister said.

Asked about the leakage of question papers of the CBSE in Delhi and also of the HSC and the SSC in the state, Tawde said the government will take steps to prevent any such incident in future. To a question, he said the government is committed to promotion of Marathi at all levels.

