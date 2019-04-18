Vinta Nanda slams Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath in DDPD: Box Office is their only dharma

bollywood

After Alok Nath's role in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De remains untouched, Vinta Nanda, who accused the senior actor of rape, says she didn't expect any different from misogynist Bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Alok Nath

A day after Tanushree Dutta questioned the moral bankruptcy of the industry in light of Alok Nath's portions being retained in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film De De Pyaar De, Vinta Nanda tells mid-day that she did not expect any better from an industry whose morals change as per convenience.

When the #MeToo movement took India by storm last year, the Tara writer-producer opened up on her ordeal of how she was allegedly raped by Nath 19 years ago. "I don't expect anything from Ajay Devgn. I don't think he is in any position to take a stand. The money riding on the project is the only dharma for them," says Nanda, who had filed a police complaint against Nath in November. The senior actor was granted anticipatory bail in January after the Dindoshi sessions court adjudged that he may have been "falsely implicated".



A still from De De Pyaar De

It may be recalled that Devgn had lent his support to the movement last year, vociferously stating that neither his company nor he would collaborate with those accused. However, in a shocking turn of events, Nath found a place in De De Pyaar De as his on-screen father. At the trailer launch, when Devgn was questioned about the actor's inclusion in the film, he stated that the film was completed before the allegations surfaced.

"When it comes to the box office, nobody [in the industry] follows any other religion. There is no right and wrong. Their politics and ideologies go for a toss. Their reluctance to take action is the giveaway [of their intentions]," says Nanda.



Vinta Nanda

Not all is lost though - point out to her how netizens had outraged against Devgn when the trailer dropped online, and she says it is up to the audience to right the wrong. "The audience is the only agency that can reject the film. If it doesn't, then it goes to show how regressive we are as a society. But I am optimistic about the young generation. They will give sleepless nights to all these men and women, who are not able to take a stand."

As she continues her battle against Nath in the court, Nanda says it is the presence of brave women like Dutta that give her the courage to go on. "Few women have the kind of inner strength that Tanushree has. I don't know any among those around me. Most are afraid to even meet me, lest they be viewed as supporters of the movement."

