Vintage Tiger Woods roars at the Masters

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen shared the 36-hole lead on seven-under par 137

Augusta (US): Tiger Woods headed into the third round of the Masters on Saturday chasing a gold standard gaggle of leaders all out to add to their major championship resumes. Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen shared the 36-hole lead on seven-under par 137.

Together they own seven Grand Slam titles — an impressive total but still just half of Woods's 14. And it was the US superstar's push toward the top, with four birdies in his last 10 holes, that had the crowds roaring at Augusta National on Friday.

