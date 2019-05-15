Violence during Amit Shah's roadshow: Arun Jaitley, other ministers react

national

Arun Jaitley on Tuesday deplored the violence during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata and wondered if West Bengal is being run by a "government of gangsters"

Pic/PTI

Parts of Kolkata plunged into a welter of violence as the BJP president Amit Shah's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.

Condemning the desecration of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue in a college in Kolkata, the CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged "attacking knowledge" was central to the BJP's "poisonous project".

"BJP-RSS think nothing of when they vandalise the historic Vidyasagar College, break Vidyasagar statue. This is their advocacy of India's civilisational heritage? Attacking knowledge is central to getting their poisonous project going.

"Bengal will reject the destruction they offer," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday condemned the violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata saying "lawlessness" is prevailing in West Bengal. "Complete lawlessness is prevailing in West Bengal. There is no freedom of democratic activities in the state ruled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Sonowal said and urged the Election Commission to take the strongest possible action against those involved in the incident.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday deplored the violence during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata and wondered if West Bengal is being run by a "government of gangsters".

"Has Bengal acquired a Government of Gangsters? The attack on Amit Shah's peaceful rally by the TMC is deplorable. Is a free & fair Poll possible in Bengal? All eyes are now on the Election Commission," said Jaitley.

"Keep it up Amit Bhai. Only Modi Ji and you can do in Bengal what others failed to realise. Victory is now at an arm's length distance," Jaitley added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday deplored the violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata and said the party will not tolerate such kind of "goonda raj".

"I strongly condemn the incident. BJP will not tolerate this type of goonda raj, the Election Commission should take cognizance," Khattar told a hurriedly called press conference at his residence.

Khattar said that it was for the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling, but indicated that options like President's rule can be mulled at a later stage depending on how the situation unfolds.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attacks and also went on to change her display picture on Twitter. She put up a picture of Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies