Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey-starrer Hasmukh lands in legal trouble

Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey-starrer Hasmukh has landed in trouble. New Delhi-based lawyers, Abhishek Bhardwaj and Hardik Vashisth have sent a legal notice to Netflix against streaming of the comedy series as it depicts advocates in poor light.

According to the notice, in one of the episodes, lawyers have been referred to as 'goons, scoundrels, thieves and even rapists'. Referring to the scenes as 'scandalous', they have asked for them to be immediately deleted. The Nikkhil Advani production dropped on Netflix on April 17.

Speaking of Ranvir Shorey's character, the actor shared in an interview with mid-day, "Jimmy is a scumbag with a heart of gold. When [Hasmukh] is off-stage, I [mentor] him. The two characters are together but have their own individual graphs. I guess, the previous outing landed me a role in Hasmukh. Shooting for a web series is more time consuming than a film. Every show poses its own challenges."

On the other hand, Ravi Kishan, who was seen as Pratap Sinha, is the head of Alankar TV who flirts with his young secretary but the fact that he is married gets him in trouble at times.

Hasmukh shows how every dream comes with a price and Hasmukh (Vir Das) realises that the only way to "kill it on stage", is if he "kills off stage".

