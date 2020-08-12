Vir Das on creating series from his lockdown videos: Novel alternative, for now

Having spent the lockdown entertaining his followers with his shenanigans, Vir Das is set to collate excerpts and behind-the-scenes visuals from his various virtual shows to create a special series. Inside Out, a source tells mid-day, will premiere on his website on August 17. "His followers from international shores will have to pay a minimum $1 per view, while his Indian viewers will pay Rs 30. Those who wish to, can contribute more. The proceeds will be donated for a good cause, and towards [relief work] amid the pandemic," says a source.

Positive reactions garnered for one assorted show held in April encouraged them to create 30 more. Das says, "Week on week, the response was encouraging. We had enough materials to make a special. I decided to talk about our collective fears, and present them in a light-hearted way. We don't know when we will helm our next gig, so, this was a good way to [create content]. This isn't the new normal, but it is a novel alternative, for now."

