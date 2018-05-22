Vir Das scores a hat-trick. Bags two more shows with Netflix

After Abroad Understanding, comedian Vir Das bags two more specials with Netflix; to shoot for one in July



A little over a year after he made his Netflix debut with Abroad Understanding — which also made him the first stand-up comedian from India to bag a Netflix original — Vir Das has bagged two more specials with the video-streaming platform. The first one is set to be shot in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom on July 14. Confirming the news, Das tells mid-day, "I couldn't be more excited to have two special deals and I'm working hard to get the show ready. I'm looking forward to shooting the first show in a mainstream room which has a history of comedy attached to it. Abroad Understanding took me to audiences across the world, I can't wait to see where this one takes me."

While a non-disclosure agreement has Vir Das' lips sealed on the kind of content his one-episode-long shows will deal with, he promises to bring forth specials which are significantly distanced from one another. "They will be completely different specials. I think, Abroad Understanding was an introductory show. I hope to tell the audience a little more about myself with these two projects. At this point, I am lucky to be busy in both markets [Bollywood and Hollywood]. I'm enjoying that." The comedian's first show tackled nationalism, globalism, good food, and bad politics in two performances in New York and Delhi.

