Vir Das to be on social media detox

web-series

In 2019, he made his debut in American television with the television series Whiskey Cavalier

Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das says he will be going to be on a social media detox for two months as he has "something special" to write. "Next two months are going to be a little bit of a social media detox. Got something special to write," Vir tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, "The Go Goa Gone" actor had tweeted: "Leaving the Edinburgh Fringe Festival having done 11 shows, but having seen about 40 that blew my mind. That's the beauty of this festival. it's more input than output. You leave exhausted but strangely inspired and motivated."

Vir has featured in films like "Delhi Belly", "Badmaash Company" and "Go Goa Gone". In 2017, he entered the international stage with his Netflix special "Abroad Understanding". In 2019, he made his debut in American television with the television series "Whiskey Cavalier".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates