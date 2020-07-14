Viral Video: Frogs change colour like chameleon to attract females during monsoon

A viral video of frogs changing colour like a chameleon and enjoying the monsoon season has taken netizens by surprise. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who said that the frogs change their colour to yellow during monsoon to attract the female frogs.

Have you ever seen Yellow frogs. Also in this number. They are Indian #bullfrog seen at Narsighpur. They change to yellow during monsoon & for attracting the females. Just look how they are enjoying rains. @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Z3Z31CmP0b — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2020

Taking to Twitter, IFS officer Kaswan shared the beautiful clip of frogs enjoying some 'me' time in a small water body. While sharing the video, Kaswan wrote, "Have you ever seen Yellow frogs. Also in this number." The IFS officer said that the frogs in the video are Indian bullfrog seen at Narsighpur in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 37-second video clip, the bullfrogs can be seen changing their colour to yellow to attract female frogs. As per Kaswan's post, the Indian bullfrogs mate during the monsoon season. "Just look how they are enjoying rains," Kaswan wrote.

This is how they looks like. For all other details read this;https://t.co/4rLaXuSrya pic.twitter.com/aSidaSIfDl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2020

Besides this video clip, the IFS officer also shared a stunning picture of the yellow Indian bullfrog, giving netizens a glimpse of what the amphibians look like during the mating season. While sharing the picture, Kaswan wrote that the Indian bullfrogs have no relation with COVID-19, locusts, etc. and further said that this behaviour is normal.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 65,000 views and about 5,000 likes. Hundreds of users commented on it. One user said, "They can be seen in Andhra too. Legend says that these frogs fall from sky along with rain", while another wrote, "I have never seen yellow frogs. Nature is so interesting".

They've also become invasive in the Andamans. Quite tasty too. We need a much better invasive species policy — Abi T. Vanak (@abi_vanak) July 13, 2020

Tadpoles are even tastier and you can use your tshirt to catch them in hundreds :) — Rajkamal Goswami (@goswamirk) July 13, 2020

They can be seen in Andhra too. Legend says that these frogs fall from sky along with rain...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Yaswanth Nidumukkala (@nvnsyaswanth) July 13, 2020

Damn, growing up I saw all this but hardly remember this. Too much of urban life. — Eternal Curious (@curious_eternal) July 13, 2020

I have never seen yellow frogs. Nature is so interesting. — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) July 13, 2020

I’d seen one in Jaipur and had suspected it had something to do with the monsoon, the breeding season. Thanks for making it clear. pic.twitter.com/tibC51lAFD — Chandana Roy (@chandanaroy24) July 13, 2020

I have seen them some years back. They looked so beautiful. — Vaishu (@DrVW30) July 13, 2020

Incredible nature's beauty... — Akriti Singh (@AkritiS27310864) July 13, 2020

These frogs are in heavy numbers at Urukunda village Kowthalam Mandal Kurnool Dist Andhra Pradesh — à°ÂÂÂà±ÂÂÂà°ÂÂÂà°¾à°² à°ªà±ÂÂÂà°¦à±ÂÂÂà°¦à°¨à±ÂÂÂà°¨ (@ChejalaPeddanna) July 13, 2020

I was in 6th class 1999 when I first saw it. I was pleasantly surprised. I Bihar we hardly see yellow frog but I was lucky enough to see one. — Pratap Singh (@Brigadier_prata) July 13, 2020

Did you know? The bullfrog is commonly known as the Indian Bullfrog or Indus Valley Bullfrog.

