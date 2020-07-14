Search

Viral Video: Frogs change colour like chameleon to attract females during monsoon

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 08:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the beautiful clip of frogs enjoying some 'me' time in a small water body

Picture/Twitter Chandana Roy
A viral video of frogs changing colour like a chameleon and enjoying the monsoon season has taken netizens by surprise. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who said that the frogs change their colour to yellow during monsoon to attract the female frogs.

Taking to Twitter, IFS officer Kaswan shared the beautiful clip of frogs enjoying some 'me' time in a small water body. While sharing the video, Kaswan wrote, "Have you ever seen Yellow frogs. Also in this number." The IFS officer said that the frogs in the video are Indian bullfrog seen at Narsighpur in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 37-second video clip, the bullfrogs can be seen changing their colour to yellow to attract female frogs. As per Kaswan's post, the Indian bullfrogs mate during the monsoon season. "Just look how they are enjoying rains," Kaswan wrote.

Besides this video clip, the IFS officer also shared a stunning picture of the yellow Indian bullfrog, giving netizens a glimpse of what the amphibians look like during the mating season. While sharing the picture, Kaswan wrote that the Indian bullfrogs have no relation with COVID-19, locusts, etc. and further said that this behaviour is normal.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 65,000 views and about 5,000 likes. Hundreds of users commented on it. One user said, "They can be seen in Andhra too. Legend says that these frogs fall from sky along with rain", while another wrote, "I have never seen yellow frogs. Nature is so interesting".

Here's how netizens reacted:

Did you know? The bullfrog is commonly known as the Indian Bullfrog or Indus Valley Bullfrog.

