Viral Video: Huge wave sweeps away woman while posing for photo by the sea

A young woman in Bali narrowly escaped death after she was swept away by a huge wave while posing on a cliff. The frightening video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The dramatic video, where the woman is seen, with her arms outstretched, standing on the edge of the rock face, showing off the breathtaking view of the ocean behind her. At first, the woman thought the scenic view is a perfect opportunity for a photo but nature has its way of warning her.

A huge wave then knocked her to the ground. Screams of horror can be heard in the footage while onlookers were shocked to witness the terrifying moment and scramble to safety. The woman was nowhere to be seen after the wave struck. However, the latter part of the video showed that the woman had survived and sustained minor bruises and injuries.

The footage also showed that the woman was drenched and being treated for shock.

The near-tragedy happened at the Devil's Tear on the Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan. It is a popular destination for tourists due to the tide pools. The popular tourist destination attraction for many visitors throughout the year.

Cliff jumpers also frequent the holiday spot for its scenic and beautiful views.

