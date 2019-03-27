Viral video: Naked man tries to board plane; arrested

international

A video of a naked man boarding a plane in Moscow has gone viral, leaving the commuters stunned. Passengers were lined up in a queue to board a plane for Simferopol in Crimea. A man suddenly stripped his clothes off and waited for his turn to get onto the plane.

The video which is now going viral was made by another passenger. In the footage, the man is seen standing at the end of the line with his hands trying to cover his genitals. While some passengers don't pay any heed to him, some are seen standing behind him in the video.

Later, the man was arrested by the police and was sitting on the floor with handcuffs on.

An eyewitness told Ren TV, "He went through the registration, threw off all the things, his bag, stripped naked and ran. He was detained when landing, managed to run. He broke through the ramp, he was detained further. I think this spring aggravation. He was not drunk."

"He shouted that he was naked because the clothes worsened the aerodynamics of the body. He would fly more agile without clothes. Such non-standard situations occur constantly," he added.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia said, "An inadequate citizen was taken to the airport’s medical room, from where he would be hospitalized in a medical facility. The intruder was refused by a native of Yakutsk born in 1981, who lives in the Moscow region."

