Viral video of child petting elephant's trunk melts hearts online

A screengrab of the video shared by Susanta Nanda on Twitter

Videos of elephants enjoying small but precious moments have always been loved by netizens. A viral video has been making rounds on social media showing a child petting a massive bull elephant.

The video shared by forest officer Susanta Nanda shows a boy standing near the elephant and looking at it with awe. He goes ahead to pet its trunk as the pachyderm is seen calmly feeding on grass.

In the caption, Nanda said the incredible moment was captured by wildlife photographer Lessanne Dunlop, who was on a shoot in Zimbabwe.

Wildlife photographer Lesanne was on a shoot getting pics of this massive bull elephant, when her son, a little Zimbabwean boy fearlessly went up to him to say hello.



Gentle giants..... pic.twitter.com/SdHlXq2r2P — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

Shared on Thursday, the 46-second clip garnered more than 32,800 views with close to 4,000 likes and 800 retweets. The users reacted with heart emojis and wrote how the video depicts the innocenct love between children and animals.

The animal knows and understands the innocence and the harmless mind of the child. — amita chandran (@AckAmita) July 16, 2020

WOW ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — NiteshRunning (@Nitesh9999) July 16, 2020

Unbelievable! — The Flying Indian (@kausmazum) July 17, 2020

Absolutely beautiful. — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) July 17, 2020

God! So brilliant — tushaarkohli (@tushaarkohli) July 17, 2020

Pure innocense ...

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — swarajsaraswathi (@swarajsaraswat1) July 17, 2020

Some also posted that it was a dangerous attempt to get close to wildlife.

I’m sorry but this is just atrocious. People should not be attempting to get close to wildlife. The parents are irresponsible in letting a young child get so close to the elephant — Hrishikesh M (@hrishims) July 16, 2020

1) This is appalling and irresponsible behaviour, not just as a parent but as a tourist.



2) I suspect that this may not be a fully wild elephant



Please do not do this. — Paul Tully âÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@paul__tully) July 17, 2020

What do you think about the post?

