Viral video of child petting elephant's trunk melts hearts online

Updated: Jul 18, 2020, 09:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video shared by forest officer Susanta Nanda shows a boy standing near the elephant and looking at it with awe

A screengrab of the video shared by Susanta Nanda on Twitter
A screengrab of the video shared by Susanta Nanda on Twitter

Videos of elephants enjoying small but precious moments have always been loved by netizens. A viral video has been making rounds on social media showing a child petting a massive bull elephant.

The video shared by forest officer Susanta Nanda shows a boy standing near the elephant and looking at it with awe. He goes ahead to pet its trunk as the pachyderm is seen calmly feeding on grass.

In the caption, Nanda said the incredible moment was captured by wildlife photographer Lessanne Dunlop, who was on a shoot in Zimbabwe.

Shared on Thursday, the 46-second clip garnered more than 32,800 views with close to 4,000 likes and 800 retweets. The users reacted with heart emojis and wrote how the video depicts the innocenct love between children and animals.

Some also posted that it was a dangerous attempt to get close to wildlife.

What do you think about the post?

