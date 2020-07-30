Search

Viral video of children playing on makeshift carousel melt hearts on Twitter

Updated: Jul 30, 2020, 08:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video shows three children swinging around what looks like a merry-go-round, made of three pieces of ropes. The video struck a chord with netizens.

Picture/Supriya Sahu IAS-Twitter
Picture/Supriya Sahu IAS-Twitter

A viral video of children playing in a makeshift carousel has been making rounds of social media for some time and has won hearts online. The video shared on Twitter shows three children swinging around what looks like a merry-go-round, made of three pieces of ropes. The video struck a chord with netizens.

The video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows children running around the stump holding on to the ropes and increasing their pace until they swing a few inches off the ground.

While sharing the video, the IAS officer said that the makeshift swing embodies that the simplest of things bring the most joy and happiness. “The most simple things can. Bring the most happiness - life lesson by these kids in the video,” Sahu captioned the 22-second video clip.

Shared last week, the video has garnered close to 22,000 views on Twitter with almost 3,000 likes. The users lauded the children’s creativity for building such a carousel while some remembered the joy one feels from the simple pleasures of life.

What do you think about the post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK