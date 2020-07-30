Viral video of children playing on makeshift carousel melt hearts on Twitter

A viral video of children playing in a makeshift carousel has been making rounds of social media for some time and has won hearts online. The video shared on Twitter shows three children swinging around what looks like a merry-go-round, made of three pieces of ropes. The video struck a chord with netizens.

The video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows children running around the stump holding on to the ropes and increasing their pace until they swing a few inches off the ground.

While sharing the video, the IAS officer said that the makeshift swing embodies that the simplest of things bring the most joy and happiness. “The most simple things can. Bring the most happiness - life lesson by these kids in the video,” Sahu captioned the 22-second video clip.

Shared last week, the video has garnered close to 22,000 views on Twitter with almost 3,000 likes. The users lauded the children’s creativity for building such a carousel while some remembered the joy one feels from the simple pleasures of life.

Starting the game is easy, but the skill lies in skill of stopping it. — Pragnanand (@Padmanand8) July 23, 2020

How amazing.. simple lesson - we can all find our fun and happiness in small things, in our own ways — Minnie Anilkumar (@meeniear) July 23, 2020

life is so beautiful if we try to know how.. — mubarak ali (@mubarak89750237) July 28, 2020

Undiluted happiness ..to be a child — Ranjana (@Ranjana98746130) July 28, 2020

It's simple to be happy but difficult to be simple. — Prem Das Sharma (@PremDasSharma7) July 23, 2020

natural n real happiness ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Pankaj anand (@pankajanand2965) July 29, 2020

Joy possible in simple ways...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Stay Joyful — KondePrashant (@KondePrashant) July 23, 2020

No words to explain it. I am feeling a wave of happiness in my heart. — Shashi Kant Bharati (@Shashi2668) July 23, 2020

Woww.... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ true these things bring the most happiness. — Sadhna Anand (@SadhnaAnand7) July 23, 2020

When we see their happiness, even a little smile comes on our face ...... — Supriya2k20 (@supriya2k20) July 23, 2020

