Viral video shows baby elephant playing with its trunk

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 12:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen, who said that the elephant calves do not know the use of the trunk until they turn 6 to 9 months old

A screengrab of the viral video shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen
A screengrab of the viral video shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen

An adorable video of a baby elephant playing with its trunk is winning hearts online. The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen, who said that the elephant calves do not know the use of the trunk until they turn 6 to 9 months old. She also said that the calf, who is seen playing with its trunk, thought of it as a toy.

On Saturday, the IFS officer shared the video on Twitter which showed a baby elephant playing with its trunk. In the 10-seconds video clip, the baby elephant can be seen spinning its trunk as it stands by a waterhole with the rest of the herd.

Sudha Ramen wrote that baby elephants slowly learn to use their trunk from their mother and other adults in the herd.

The heartwarming video clip garnered cute reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "Elephant calves often play funny," while another said, "They r super cute super fun." One of the users said, "He is sooo cute and such fun to watch..." One jokingly said, "Hope he is not trying to get rid of it."

Here's how netizens reacted:

What do you think of the adorable baby elephant's video?

The IFS officer also shared an adorable video of a Capuchin monkey, who is seen using the stone as a tool to break the cashew nut. Ramen tweeted, "Does this remind you of the stone age?? Evolution is an interesting topic to read."

