Viral video shows baby elephant playing with its trunk

An adorable video of a baby elephant playing with its trunk is winning hearts online. The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen, who said that the elephant calves do not know the use of the trunk until they turn 6 to 9 months old. She also said that the calf, who is seen playing with its trunk, thought of it as a toy.

This calf thinks the trunk is a toy!#Elephant calves do not know the use of the trunk until they reach 6 to 9 months. They slowly learn to use it from their mother and other adults in the herd. pic.twitter.com/RnZElNaB7t — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 27, 2020

On Saturday, the IFS officer shared the video on Twitter which showed a baby elephant playing with its trunk. In the 10-seconds video clip, the baby elephant can be seen spinning its trunk as it stands by a waterhole with the rest of the herd.

Sudha Ramen wrote that baby elephants slowly learn to use their trunk from their mother and other adults in the herd.

The heartwarming video clip garnered cute reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "Elephant calves often play funny," while another said, "They r super cute super fun." One of the users said, "He is sooo cute and such fun to watch..." One jokingly said, "Hope he is not trying to get rid of it."

Here's how netizens reacted:

Another cute video online. Elephant calves are so cute that you can't stop admiring and appreciating the beauty of planet earth. We need to protect all species that are going extinct too. Animals are also a part of our Earth - we forgot that. — Gaj Anan (@GajananBorade) June 28, 2020

WowwðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Soo cuteðÂÂ¤ÂÂ — Anjali (@Anjali37165137) June 28, 2020

Sometimes ..... Used to fight pic.twitter.com/HKJTSyKvpL — Borkar Sunny (@BorkarSunny1) June 27, 2020

He is sooo cute and such fun to watch...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Payal Gupta (@libranpayal27) June 27, 2020

Whatever its so very cute — DebjaniðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@devyanidilli) June 27, 2020

Looking lovely âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ — Hemant Jhabak (@JhabakHemant) June 27, 2020

Have seen #elephant baby confused about what the hell is hanging long. And also comparing it with Mom's trunk and getting more confused. "Why is my shorter" #bundleofjoy #elephantbaby — Amish Mathur (@mysticamis) June 27, 2020

What do you think of the adorable baby elephant's video?

This Capuchin money uses the stone as a tool to open the cashew nut. Filmed by @tfalotico #BBC



Does this remind you of the stone age?? Evolution is an interesting topic to read. Try. pic.twitter.com/5Lgb60tGVq — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 28, 2020

The IFS officer also shared an adorable video of a Capuchin monkey, who is seen using the stone as a tool to break the cashew nut. Ramen tweeted, "Does this remind you of the stone age?? Evolution is an interesting topic to read."

