Viral video shows mother langur saving her child from falling off wires

A heartwarming video showing that a mother's love is truly unconditional and strong is is winning hearts online. The beautiful video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan with his 1 lakh 40 thousand followers. In the video, a baby langur can be seen being rescued by its mother from falling off an overhead electric cable.

A rescue operation by mother. How can it fail ? @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/TYiQpmFdfd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 16, 2020

In the one-minute 16 seconds clip, mother langur can be seen jumping off the terrace on to an electrical wire where baby langur has been stuck. As the video moves forward, the baby can be seen struggling to jump to the terrace where its mother is. However, the mother langur comes to her child's rescue and jumps on the fire but things get out of control as the baby almost falls off the wire.

No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love. —Edwin Chapin — Anagha (@AAnagha197) May 16, 2020

Finally, the mother is able to time her jump picture-perfectly as she jumps on the wire and catches her baby before jumping off to the terrace safely once again. The amazing video, which has now gone viral was captioned, "A rescue operation by mother. How can it fail?" We couldn't have said it better ourselves." Twitterati were in love with the video and said that a mother's love and instinct should never be underestimated.

And that we call mother's instinct — Manikodi (@manikodi) May 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 4 lakh 20 thousand views and nearly 40 thousand likes with 10 thousand retweets. Commenting on the brave act put by the mother langur, one user said, "No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother's love," while a second user wrote, "And that we call mother's instinct." A third user said, "No Word can justify the feel of selfless love of mothers....."

Here's how netizens reacted to the breathtaking video:

No Word can justify the feel of selfless love of mothers..... — Zeenat RanaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@zeenatrana1818) May 16, 2020

I was waiting for this at the end after rescue ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/fJXy6RjOzm — à¤®à¤¾à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@tweets_24x7) May 16, 2020

MomâÂÂÂ¤ — Prashant Tilani (@ptilani55) May 16, 2020

One of the best videos ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Nivedita ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ« (@Navya_Niv) May 16, 2020

Wahh , love of mother.. — Manas Ranjan Giri (@MANASRANJANGIR1) May 16, 2020

What do you think of mother langur's brave act?

