Viral video shows woman eating food without removing face mask. Seen it yet?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, wearing a mask, maintaining hygiene, and practicing social distancing has become of utmost importance. However, some come up with unique ideas to fight the crisis. Recently, a video of a British model showed an ingenious hack to eat food without taking off the mask.

British model Emma Louise Connolly shared a video on her Instagram showing how people can eat food without having to remove their mask. The amazing hack has left netizens in splits.

Here's a look at the video:

The 5-seconds video shows Emma have some quick bites in her car before breaking into a hearty laugh. Emma is seen wearing two face mask with one of the masks over her nose and the other one over her chin. While sharing the funny yet creative video, she wrote, "where there's a will, there's a way! We couldn't argue but truly agree with her caption.

Since shared, the video has collected over 3.60 lakh views. Impressed with the hack, many took to the comments section to tag their friends and laugh their hearts out. One user said, "Great idea for train snacking next week", while another wrote, "I'm so doing this."

What do you think Connolly's cool trick?

