Viral Video: This cat plays guitar to wake-up his human has the internet captivated

The cat in Brooklyn has a unique talent to grab his owner's attention

Screengrab from the video

Cats are delightfully strange creatures and a great pet. During waking hours Cats seem to want little to do with their owners unless they have a sudden need for food or attention. However, a cat in Brooklyn has a unique talent to grab his owner's attention.

Brooklyn-based journalist Chelsey B. Coombs took to Twitter to share a video, in which her cat plays the guitar to wake her up every morning. The video which she had shared garnered over 1.11 million views, 92,000 “likes” and over 33,000 retweets.

The tweet reads, “My cat wakes me up every morning (and at 4:30 AM sharp) by playing my guitar."

My cat wakes me up every morning (and at 4:30 AM sharp) by playing my guitar pic.twitter.com/A5d3SXfgr3 — c b c ð (@chelseybcoombs) June 2, 2019

In a series of tweets, the journalist revealed that her adorable feline is a rescue cat and his name is Creature. Here are the tweets:

I’m glad you’re all enjoying my cat’s talents! You can see me sing and play guitar here if you want: https://t.co/KgLsypINbR



And donate to Grove City Area Pet Rescue to help save more cats like him if you’re able to! https://t.co/MrtM4IeDv3 pic.twitter.com/Mqal04nwld — c b c ð (@chelseybcoombs) June 3, 2019

Did I mention he sings? pic.twitter.com/Rah3bSdv5o — c b c ð (@chelseybcoombs) June 3, 2019

I should have known from the start what Creature would be capable of.... pic.twitter.com/3GSNwJvej1 — c b c ð (@chelseybcoombs) June 4, 2019

The cat became a internet sensation. Here are some of the tweets:

His face says "are you finally awake yet?!?" — âυcαs ð (@VenomSneke) June 3, 2019

That's

One

Cool

Cat

ðð — Dave D (@answerallman) June 2, 2019

Mine wakes me up by playing my harp!!! — Amal El-Mohtar (@tithenai) June 2, 2019

Another Twitter user shared a video of his cat playing piano.

A Twitter user even created mashup video using the original clip and shared it on the post

Sorry, got impatient, did it myself pic.twitter.com/Q6kX8vS5Cs — Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019

Clearly this is becoming my entire Sunday afternoon pic.twitter.com/jZDsS7sEbC — Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019

Ok mostly last one I promise pic.twitter.com/i9eJOmAQNl — Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019

What do you think of the video?

