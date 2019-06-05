Viral Video: This cat plays guitar to wake-up his human has the internet captivated

Published: Jun 05, 2019, 15:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The cat in Brooklyn has a unique talent to grab his owner's attention

Screengrab from the video

Cats are delightfully strange creatures and a great pet. During waking hours Cats seem to want little to do with their owners unless they have a sudden need for food or attention. However, a cat in Brooklyn has a unique talent to grab his owner's attention.

Brooklyn-based journalist Chelsey B. Coombs took to Twitter to share a video, in which her cat plays the guitar to wake her up every morning. The video which she had shared garnered over 1.11 million views, 92,000 “likes” and over 33,000 retweets.

The tweet reads, “My cat wakes me up every morning (and at 4:30 AM sharp) by playing my guitar."

In a series of tweets, the journalist revealed that her adorable feline is a rescue cat and his name is Creature. Here are the tweets:

The cat became a internet sensation. Here are some of the tweets:

Another Twitter user shared a video of his cat playing piano.

A Twitter user even created mashup video using the original clip and shared it on the post

What do you think of the video?

