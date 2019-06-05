Viral Video: This cat plays guitar to wake-up his human has the internet captivated
The cat in Brooklyn has a unique talent to grab his owner's attention
Cats are delightfully strange creatures and a great pet. During waking hours Cats seem to want little to do with their owners unless they have a sudden need for food or attention. However, a cat in Brooklyn has a unique talent to grab his owner's attention.
Brooklyn-based journalist Chelsey B. Coombs took to Twitter to share a video, in which her cat plays the guitar to wake her up every morning. The video which she had shared garnered over 1.11 million views, 92,000 “likes” and over 33,000 retweets.
The tweet reads, “My cat wakes me up every morning (and at 4:30 AM sharp) by playing my guitar."
My cat wakes me up every morning (and at 4:30 AM sharp) by playing my guitar pic.twitter.com/A5d3SXfgr3— c b c ð (@chelseybcoombs) June 2, 2019
In a series of tweets, the journalist revealed that her adorable feline is a rescue cat and his name is Creature. Here are the tweets:
I’m glad you’re all enjoying my cat’s talents! You can see me sing and play guitar here if you want: https://t.co/KgLsypINbR— c b c ð (@chelseybcoombs) June 3, 2019
And donate to Grove City Area Pet Rescue to help save more cats like him if you’re able to! https://t.co/MrtM4IeDv3 pic.twitter.com/Mqal04nwld
Did I mention he sings? pic.twitter.com/Rah3bSdv5o— c b c ð (@chelseybcoombs) June 3, 2019
I should have known from the start what Creature would be capable of.... pic.twitter.com/3GSNwJvej1— c b c ð (@chelseybcoombs) June 4, 2019
The cat became a internet sensation. Here are some of the tweets:
Mine wakes me up by playing my harp!!!— Amal El-Mohtar (@tithenai) June 2, 2019
Another Twitter user shared a video of his cat playing piano.
Collab? pic.twitter.com/ov5ANnNkre— Jason Oberholtzer, has cats (@ilovecharts) June 3, 2019
A Twitter user even created mashup video using the original clip and shared it on the post
Sorry, got impatient, did it myself pic.twitter.com/Q6kX8vS5Cs— Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019
Clearly this is becoming my entire Sunday afternoon pic.twitter.com/jZDsS7sEbC— Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019
Ok mostly last one I promise pic.twitter.com/i9eJOmAQNl— Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019
What do you think of the video?
